Two Tillsonburg seniors lose $15,000 in ‘bank sting’ scam

“First, it’s important to remember that neither your bank nor a police investigator will ever request that you assist in an undercover investigation or ask you to withdraw money from an account,” said Sanchuk. “If you receive such a suspicious call, hang up, then call your financial institution and contact the Canadian Fraud Centre as well.”

The two seniors were relentlessly pressured and harassed to participate in ‘the sting.’ They were told not to contact anybody – not the bank, not family, not friends – during the so-called investigation, said OPP.

The planned sting involved using the couple’s credit cards to purchase large denominations of Flexepin vouchers and Google Play cards at businesses in Tillsonburg. The scammers reassured the couple that they would add $5,000 to the three credit cards to a total of $15,000.

“This was never done!” said one of the seniors.

The vouchers each had specific pin numbers that could be traced once someone tried to cash them. The bogus RCMP officer ‘Fred’ said they could then arrest the criminals.

Unfortunately, the scammers insisted the couple give them access to the computer so they could scan all the purchased cards. As a result, their two credit cards were maxed out. They cashed in a total of $15,000.

“Never give anyone remote access to your computer or give out any personal bank information over the phone,” said Sanchuk.

“And if you do need to withdraw a large sum of money for a legitimate purpose, request a bank draft or a money order. This ensures that only the intended recipient is able to access that money. Criminals will not accept these forms of payment because it creates a paper trail to track the fraudsters.”