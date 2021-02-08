Article content
Two seniors from Tillsonburg became victims of an intricately planned cybercrime in mid January and lost $15,000 as a result.
“What happened here is they received a call trying to catch a bank employee,” said Constable Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk OPP. “The painful irony of this scam is that it’s an honest individual’s desire to help catch a criminal that ends up turning that person into a victim.”
Two Tillsonburg seniors lose $15,000 in 'bank sting' scam
One of the unknown cybercrime suspects posed as a RCMP officer, ‘Fred Rodrigues.’ The other suspect posed as a fraud executive at the Bank of Montreal.
The two scammers phoned the Tillsonburg couple and said there was a serious breach at the bank where their accounts were located. It was a breach of private client information, the scammers said, and many were affected. They asked the two seniors to help with a sting operation to arrest the culprits.
But it was not an actual sting operation, said OPP. It was a scam to steal the couple’s money. Fraudulent credentials were provided by the man posing as RCMP.