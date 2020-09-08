Two COVID-19 cases in Oxford-Elgin

Southwestern Public Health reported two active COVID-19 cases in the Oxford-Elgin region as of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Both of those cases were in Elgin County – one in Aylmer, one in the Municipality of Bayham. Two cases in Aylmer and one in Woodstock were safely resolved over the weekend.

Since March, there have been 254 cumulative cases in the region. Five deaths have been reported in Elgin County, none in Oxford.

Tillsonburg’s Covid Assessment Centre at 17 Bear Street tested 155 people last week.

HALDIMAND-NORFOLK

No new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Haldimand Norfolk on Tuesday morning.

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit, in its daily update, reports the number of total positive cases remained at 481. The number of active cases now stands at 21.

There have been 428 recoveries from the virus in the area.

In Haldimand-Norfolk, 32 people have died as a result of COVID-19 including one migrant farm worker and 27 residents at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville.

As of Tuesday, 4,814 negative tests have been conducted by health officials, compared to the 4,813 reported on Monday.