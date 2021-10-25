Two calves found dead in possible animal cruelty case in Haldimand

Two calves were found dead and several other animals in dire condition on a property in Haldimand County last week.

Haldimand OPP responded to a report of 40 calves, two piglets and a turkey that were believed to be abandoned on the property. An investigation is underway into possible animal cruelty.

“There were two deceased calves on the property and the surviving animals were considered to be in critical condition,” police said in a media release.

The exact location of the property where the distressed animals were found or the name of nearby communities were not released. Both the Haldimand OPP and Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) are being guarded in their remarks while front-line investigators get to the bottom of the situation.