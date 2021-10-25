Two calves found dead in possible animal cruelty case in Haldimand
Two calves were found dead and several other animals in dire condition on a property in Haldimand County last week.
Haldimand OPP responded to a report of 40 calves, two piglets and a turkey that were believed to be abandoned on the property. An investigation is underway into possible animal cruelty.
Two calves found dead in possible animal cruelty case in Haldimand
“There were two deceased calves on the property and the surviving animals were considered to be in critical condition,” police said in a media release.
The exact location of the property where the distressed animals were found or the name of nearby communities were not released. Both the Haldimand OPP and Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) are being guarded in their remarks while front-line investigators get to the bottom of the situation.
“The ministry can confirm that approximately 40 veal calves were removed from a property in Haldimand County on Oct. 19 by Animal Welfare Services,” Brent Ross, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor-General – the ministry responsible for PAWS – said in an email.
“These animals are now receiving appropriate shelter and care. It would be inappropriate to provide additional detail given the matter is under investigation.”
The ministry did not respond when asked if euthanasia was required for any of the animals involved.
It was the second case in the same week of animals in distress reported by Haldimand OPP.
On Oct. 18, a passerby rescued five kittens from a scrap-metal bin beside a business along John Street in Hagersville. A sixth kitten was found dead in a bucket of water. The kittens were turned over to a local animal rescue group.
Police ask the public to report any cases of animal cruelty by calling 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.