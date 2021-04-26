Twenty COVID-19 cases in Tillsonburg

Article content

Active COVID-19 cases are slowly coming down in Tillsonburg.

As of Monday, Southwestern Public Health reported 20 confirmed ongoing cases, down four from a week earlier.

St. Thomas (44) and Woodstock (43) continue to have the highest number of cases in the Oxford-Elgin region, which in total had 160 cases of Monday.

Six region cases were hospitalized, one in ICU.

“Provincially, 2,360 individuals are hospitalized and 773 are in the ICUs,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, Medical Officer of Health for the region last week. “537 are on a ventilator due to COVID.”

Variants of Concern make up 48 per cent of Southwestern Public Health’s active cases.

Three COVID-associated deaths were reported last week in the region – a woman in her 80s from Woodstock, and two St. Thomas men in their 70s, none of them associated with institution outbreaks. There were five COVID-19 related deaths in the region over a two-week period.