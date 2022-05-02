Tribute to Robert Carley at Station Arts Centre

Station Arts Centre’s newest exhibit, May 6-June 10, will be ‘A Tribute to artist Robert Carley,’ which will highlight Carley’s diverse works.

Carley (1940-2019) was well-known in the Woodstock and Toronto areas.

“He did many different various mediums,” said Tabitha Verbuyst, Program/Community Coordinator and Gallery Curator at the Tillsonburg Station Arts Centre. “His wife Glenna (Jones) approached me about doing a potential show because he was very well known in Oxford artist circles. He has a lot of large-scale pieces, abstracts, many different kinds of styles. So it will be nice to do a tribute to Robert Carley – he had a lot of good friends in the area.”

The formal opening will be May 7 in the Patenaude Family Gallery, 1-3 p.m.

“What I have tried to do for this exhibit is give the audience a small taste of the vast series of paintings that Robert has produced over the years,” said his wife, partner and best friend Glenna Jones in an email.

“Due to size, I have excluded his very large abstract paintings and landscapes, some of which are currently on display at the Woodstock Hospital and the Athlone Medical Centre. Robert was an extremely prolific artist painting in all mediums, who painted up till the day he could no longer hold a brush. He once told me that he did a series of paintings nonstop and he had no idea where they came from. It was like someone else guided his hand. To me, that’s magic. I do hope you will come and enjoy the show and a little magic.”

Carley had an extensive career in theatre, television, film and radio as a singer-actor and his focus for the last two decades had been visual artist.

“It’s a mixture of impressionism, abstract, he’s got varying styles,” said Verbuyst. “Very bold, vibrant pieces that he creates. There’s a lot of motion and movement in the work. Very powerful.”

Verbuyst said the tribute exhibit, which opens May 6, will bring out a lot of artists in the region.

“It’s something different, a little bit of a change doing a tribute exhibit.”

Admission is free.