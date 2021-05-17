





Share this Story: Traffic calming measures coming to Port Dover

Traffic calming measures coming to Port Dover SunMedia

Article content Traffic calming measures are under consideration for a 1.3-kilometre stretch of Main Street in Port Dover between Nelson Street and Thompson Drive. These include a full-service crosswalk between Greenock Street and Alma Street and photo radar in the same area, given its close proximity to Lakewood Elementary School. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Traffic calming measures coming to Port Dover Back to video Public works staff have been examining the situation since October after Main Street resident Ken Demone presented a 160-signature petition asking that something be done about high speed, congestion and noisy exhaust systems. “I invite you to stand in my driveway for 10 minutes and then tell the residents of Port Dover there are no issues – no traffic, no noise, no speeding,” Demone said in a follow-up presentation to council May 11. Public works agrees something should be done. At the time of its closure nearly 10 years ago, Port Dover Composite School had fewer than 100 students. Since the Grand Erie District School Board converted the campus to Lakewood Elementary School, enrolment has risen to about 550. As well, Lakewood is the site of a busy daycare centre.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Port Dover Coun. Amy Martin said a proper crosswalk should have been installed some time ago given that elementary school children can’t cross a busy, four-lane street as quickly as teenagers. “The entire demographic of that area has changed,” Martin said. “I’m not interested in not having crosswalks at this time.” Staff members agree that a formal crosswalk is warranted. Surveys in 2017 and 2020 concluded that traffic through this section of Port Dover ranges from 7,000 to 9,000 vehicles a day. In a report to council, engineering director Mike King says options range from a basic crosswalk costing $100,000 to a traffic-calming, raised crosswalk costing $250,000. The latter includes “bump-outs” that reduce Main Street to two lanes from four. The purpose of the latter is to shorten the distance pedestrians have to cross while forcing traffic to slow down and merge at the intentional bottleneck. As for photo radar, CAO Jason Burgess said many communities are weighing the costs and benefits. Mayor Kristal Chopp isn’t a staunch advocate, but agrees photo radar may have a role to play in high-priority areas such as school crossing zones. “I’m not a fan,” Chopp said. “But there is merit in community safety zones near schools. We’re going to slow down almost all your traffic with them.” Chopp added photo radar may also have a role to play in enhancing public safety in other school zones across the municipality. As for noise complaints regarding squealing tires and loud exhaust systems, King says Norfolk bylaw staff can’t assist because these infractions are under the authority of the Highway Traffic Act. As such, King says this is the jurisdiction of the Norfolk OPP.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Burgess pointed out that the Niagara Regional Police have taken on these issues as part of their “Loud and Clear” program. He suggested council’s representatives to the Norfolk Police Services Board raise the feasibility of a similar program in the local area. In his remarks to council, Jason Godby, Norfolk’s interim general manager of public works, said public consultation on measures required similar to that in preparation for new crosswalks on Cedar Street and on West Street in the area of Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe would help pinpoint what Port Dover residents want and need on Main Street.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Tillsonburg