Toyota will treat local seniors to free chili lunch on Feb. 28

They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but there is one coming up at the Tillsonburg Senior Centre and it’s a belated ‘Merry Christmas.’

The Tillsonburg Senior Centre is host to a free chili luncheon for all seniors in the community on Feb. 28, funded by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada.

On Dec. 23 of last year, senior centre administrator Nancy Puhr was wrapping up business for the year when she realized Toyota had given her organization an early Christmas gift.

“I was going through the last stack of mail to arrive before the holiday break,” said Puhr. “I thought I was just going to be paying the last of the bills before heading home for the holidays. Instead, I found a very unexpected letter containing a donation from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada.”

Puhr said the donation was accompanied by a letter acknowledging the role the senior centre had played in improving the lives of local seniors. The funds had been earmarked to do ‘something special’ for area seniors.

“I was so touched and surprised by the donation that I immediately contacted my Board to share the news,” said Puhr. “Last year was very difficult due to Covid-related shutdowns and restrictions, and that donation ended the year on such a bright note.”

Although the cheque arrived too late to host an event in time for the holidays, Puhr and her programmer immediately began thinking of how to put the cash to good use in the New Year.

“One thing we know from experience is that events where food is involved are always a success. So we decided to pursue the idea of a free chili luncheon. With the cold winter weather, we thought it would be a great fit.”