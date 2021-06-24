Article content

The mobile health outreach bus run by the Oxford County Community Health Centre got a major boost this week, thanks to a $100,000 donation from Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Woodstock.

The bus, which started as a pilot project in September 2020, provides health care on wheels to people experiencing homelessness or precarious housing across the county. The bus can be found in different locations across the county every day, offering basic health care while bringing together mental-health and outreach supports.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Toyota Motor Manufacturing makes $100,000 donation to mobile health bus Back to video

The funding for the bus – initially provided through a one-time COVID-19 federal grant through the United Way Oxford – was set to end later the month. Because of the beneficial impact the bus was having on people throughout the county, the health centre decided to try to keep the bus going with existing resources.

The donation from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, one of the largest the company has made to date, was “entirely unexpected” and will help keep the bus on the road, officials said.