Town of Tillsonburg seeks 2021 budget input

The Town of Tillsonburg is seeking public input on its 2021 municipal budget priorities.

“It’s important for Council to hear from Tillsonburg residents and stakeholders about what they see as the funding priorities before entering into the formal budget process,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar in a media release.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting challenges facing our community, it’s more important than ever that we get it right. Public engagement is a key component in the budget process.”

Members of the public have until Monday, Sept. 28 to complete the online survey.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021_BudgetSurvey

“The survey takes about five minutes to complete,” said interim Director of Finance Sheena Pawliwec. “It’s not lengthy, but it will be helpful information to have as senior leadership and Council begin their budget discussions.”

Members of the public are also invited to observe Council’s upcoming budget meetings, tentatively scheduled for:

November 30

December 7

December 8

December 10

December 16

December 17

January 18

More details will be released in coming weeks, including online viewing options.

“Budget deliberations are always challenging and exciting,” said Molnar. “We try to achieve a balance between planning for the future and addressing immediate needs, while remaining committed to the vision in our Community Strategic Plan.”