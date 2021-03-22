Tireless Simcoe musician receives top Rotary award

Article content

The Rotary Club of Simcoe has recognized an accomplished local musician with one of its highest honours.

The club’s latest Paul Harris Fellowship was awarded on the weekend to Ian Madge of Simcoe, a familiar face on the local music scene for many years.

“Ian’s father before him and Ian now provides, sets up and operates the sound system for the Remembrance services at the Carillon Tower,” the Rotary Club said in a news release. “He has voluntarily composed, directed and played at Simcoe Lions Club and Simcoe Little Theatre productions over the years.”

Madge is the long-serving organist and choir director at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Simcoe. He was presented with the Fellowship during services Sunday at the church.

The Rotary Club says Madge has been instrumental during the pandemic in helping St. Paul’s move its services on-line for parishioners who have been worshipping in their homes for the past year.