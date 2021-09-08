Matthew Chambers, NDP candidate for Oxford County in the Sept. 20 federal election, says it is time to go beyond the status quo.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“The status quo just isn’t producing the results that people need anymore,” said Chambers, “and I think a lot of people are starting to look at different parties, different platforms.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Time for talk is over’ says Oxford NDP candidate Matthew Chambers Back to video

Some of the NDP’s biggest platform pieces, said Chambers, are affordable housing, the expansion of Medicare, the NDP’s environmental commitments, and their commitments to the Indigenous people in Canada.

“We are in a housing crisis right now, we pay some of the highest housing prices in the whole region in southwestern Ontario right here in Oxford. Woodstock and Ingersoll alone are up over $600,000 (average price of homes sold in July 2021) and the rest of Oxford is up over $500,000.

“So definitely affordable housing, and our plan for that is we would like to build 500,000 new affordable housing units across the country.

“We want to stop the renovictions. That’s when a developer will buy up a property, evict the tenants under the guise of renovating… but really not do anything with the property and just let it sit there.

“And implement a 20 per cent foreign buyers tax. That’s when a foreign business investor or real estate person will buy up properties, leave them empty, and just let the price go up treating the housing market as a stock. But it’s not a stock. Housing is a human right.

“Young people just starting out, the likelihood of them being able to afford a house now is slim to none. People who might want to downsize from a great big house to something smaller, their options are extremely limited. An apartment that starts at $1,700, I wouldn’t describe that as very affordable.”