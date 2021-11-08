Tillsonburg’s moving forward with upgraded town hall study

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Town council listened to a 20-minute overview from Haley Gamble, from Fabrik Architects, at its Oct. 25 meeting.

The overview was bout the study they’ve been working on, including survey results, analysis of the existing town hall and facilities, space needs analysis, considerations on site design and selection, accessibility, concluding with ‘next steps.’

Fabrik was contacted by the town this past summer to review and upgrade a space needs study originally conducted in 2016.

“Essentially the purpose of this re-evaluation was to consider what the space needs might be and how they might have changed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting changes to the workplace,” said Gamble, “and how this might reflect on the total amount of space required and also potential cost implications.”

Over the course of the study three sites were examined – the existing site at 200 Broadway, the Customer Service Centre, and a municipal parking lot at the corner of Harvey and Brock Streets – and each of their pros and cons.

The site selection, said Gamble, would dictate costs, the amount of space that is available and the potential for development.

“At what point in time should there be a selection of an option?” Coun. Deb Gilvesy asked.

“The sooner is probably the better,” said Gamble. “The sooner you get into that process, the sooner you end up with the facilities that you require. It also usually helps to minimize costs on the project longer term. From our perspective the site really governs everything in a project so the sooner you can select one generally the more beneficial it is.”