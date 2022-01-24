Tillsonburg's 150th will be celebrated on July 1

Tillsonburg residents will be celebrating the town’s 150th anniversary this summer.

The festivities will be tied in with Canada Day celebrations on July 1, with Canada celebrating its 155th anniversary.

Organizers are planning a 150th anniversary parade on Broadway with support from the Tillsonburg and Area Optimist Club. And there will be fireworks in Memorial Park.

There will be a Tillsonburg 150 cake and Whiskey Jack will perform that night at the Kinsmen Bandshell, a Canadian band known for its roots, country and bluegrass music – and its connection to Stompin’ Tom Connors and Stories & Songs of Stompin’ Tom tour.

“There’s going to be several things like cooking contests and bake-offs, there’s going to be a walking tour of the pioneer cemetery to talk about some of the history of the town, and there’s the museum stuff,” said Deputy Mayor Dave Beres, a member of the Tillsonburg 150 Ad Hoc committee formed in the summer of 2021 and chaired by Christine Wade.

“It sounds like kind of an exciting day, but nothing major,” said Beres, noting the fine details and itinerary have not yet been finalized.

The Tillsonburg 150 Ad Hoc committee has a budget of about $38,000 provided by town council.

“We want to do the best we can,” said Beres.

The committee had considered a 150th celebration in September 2022, but moved it to July to allow more daylight hours.

ROYAL ASSENT

On Feb. 23, 1872, the Province of Ontario held the third and final reading of the Bill to incorporate the Town of Tillsonburg. The Bill passed and Royal Assent was granted by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario on March 2, 1872, which allowed for the election of Tillsonburg’s first mayor and council.

Tillsonburg’s first council meeting was held March 22, 1872.

The current council will recognize the 150 th in March, 2022 but the main celebration will wait until July 1.