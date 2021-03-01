Article content

To stay cognitively active during the province-wide second pandemic lockdown, a Tillsonburg Retirement Residence resident has started knitting hats.

“Marge was keeping busy,” said Shelley Langley, director of community relations for the facility. “She started knitting hats – she hasn’t done it in a long time. I said ‘Where do you want them to go?’ She said, ‘Someplace good.’”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tillsonburg woman keeps busy knitting hats for the homeless Back to video

“I used to take them to Sally Ann (Salvation Army),” said Marge. “I was knitting them at home in the winter time because you couldn’t be outside.”

Each knitted hat would take three to four days to complete, sometimes up to a week if she had other things to do.

With many hats starting to accumulate, Langley offered to find them a home. Marge wanted to give them to the homeless but was unsure how to do it.

“I was searching on Facebook when I came across a request for some donations to the homeless (on Valentine’s Day),” said Langley, who learned the request came from Matthew King, who had been homeless for 10 years until someone came into his life and helped turn him around. Now King ‘pays it forward’ by helping the homeless. Langley contacted King, now living in Woodstock, who indicated he would be thrilled to personally deliver the hats to the homeless as he visits them through his foundation Heroes in Black (named after Johnny Cash). King also has an organization that employs individuals on social assistance and those that were homeless making furniture.