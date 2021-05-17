Tillsonburg woman, 63, dies in collision

A 63-year-old Tillsonburg woman died at a collision on May 14.

Oxford OPP say there was a two-vehicle, head-on collision at 2:30 p.m. on Plan Line in South-West Oxford.

Responding were police and local firefighters.

Police say a dump truck and sports utility vehicle collided.

Nancy Kuney was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are going to everyone that’s affected by this tragedy.”

The road was closed for several hours while members of the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team assisted with the investigation.

If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

