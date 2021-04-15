





Article content The Town of Tillsonburg will begin transitioning to a new cloud-based recreation management system on May 10. The Town’s current recreation booking software will be replaced in coming weeks by Connect2Rec 2.0. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tillsonburg will switch to new online recreation management software Back to video “We’re really excited about introducing Connect2Rec 2.0,” said Chris Baird, Director of Recreation, Culture and Parks, in a media release. “The new system will make it easier than ever for users to register for programs, book facilities and manage their account preferences online.” “As of May 10th, people can go in and sign up for their accounts,” said Andrea Greenway, Recreation Programs and Services Manager. “The (new) software will technically go live for us on June 1st, but we’re going to have people go in ahead of time and put in their account information.” The transition lined up between the end of spring registration, on the old software, and the beginning of registration for summer programs (prior to the latest COVID-19 shutdown measures) on the new software.

Article content Spring program sessions that were scheduled to begin April 26 will be pushed forward based on when the Province allows the Town to reopen its recreation facilities. “We don’t actually have a firm timeline on (spring) start dates until we have some information from the Province. “And summer registration would open on June 2nd – that’s the current timeline, obviously it’s COVID dependent – and that will be done in the new system.” USER FRIENDLY “It’s much more user friendly,” said Greenway. “Online, it’s much easier to use. We’re quite pleased with it.” “Even the login process is simpler,” Baird said, noting users can choose to connect using Facebook, Instagram or an email address. The new system will remind users of upcoming classes, facility bookings, membership renewals and automatically notify them of program changes. “There’s nothing worse than showing up for a program only to find out it’s been rescheduled,” said Greenway. “The new portal will allow us to send out notifications to affected participants quickly and efficiently.” The new system will streamline the wait list procedure. “Currently, when a program is at capacity, we have to create a wait list manually,” said Greenway. “With the new system, users will be able to add themselves online and be notified automatically if space becomes available.” Reserving fitness classes and booking workouts in the Health Club will also be able to be done online. “Even some facility bookings will be able to be done online – including booking the mini-pad and squash court,” said Baird.

Article content “It’s going to make customer service much more efficient for clients,” said Greenway. The Town’s summer programming – at this time – needs to be flexible, said Greenway, depending on potential COVID-19 restrictions. “At this point we’re planning sort of all options… but we do intend to offer swimming lessons, summer camp, some youth programs, fitness programs. So we do still intend to offer programs similar to what we are offering now – plus summer camp, plus the water park. “We will be ready for all options. Basically our goal is to offer as many recreational opportunities for people as possible – with whatever restrictions are in place.” “Online services have never been more important to municipalities,” said Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how important it is that residents are able to interact with the Town of Tillsonburg from the comfort and safety of their homes. This should serve as a wonderful complement to the excellent personal customer service our residents currently receive.” “This upgrade is another step forward in meeting the changing expectations of the community,” added CAO Kyle Pratt. “It offers functionality that was not previously available and will enhance the user experience for the public as well as staff.” NEW ACCOUNTS STARTING MAY 10 Residents will need to set up a new Connect2Rec 2.0 account. In order to facilitate the transition to the new software, the Town will shut down the existing Connect2Rec portal effective May 1. Beginning May 10, members of the public will be encouraged to create a new account on the Connect2Rec 2.0 portal. “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make sure it’s ready,” said Greenway. “If there are any concerns, people can call in and we still have access their (old) accounts.” For more details, visit www.tillsonburg.ca/rec2.0.

