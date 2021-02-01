Tillsonburg will review affordable, attainable housing opportunities

Article content

Highlights from the Town of Tillsonburg 2021 budget and business plan included a ‘local review for additional access to affordable and sustainable housing.’

“I would suggest it’s ongoing already,” said Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar. “We network with people all the time.”

The issue could also come up during the town’s new Strategic Plan process that launched Jan. 11, as well as the economic development strategic plan that will be updated.

“That was something that I encouraged, that we at least have a more localized look at,” said Molnar.

“Certainly, affordable housing is the initiative of the upper tier when you get into the actual structure of municipal responsibilities in the County of Oxford.”

But there may be steps the Town can take to encourage an increased capacity in affordable and attainable housing.

“It’s not on our list of requirements for a lower tier municipality, and neither is health care, neither is education, neither is skills training, but when you look at those things and the value that each individually and collectively brings to a compassionate, caring, well-established community, they are all things that we have to be drivers and partners on… or you kind of get left behind.