Tillsonburg vaccination clinic will open Tuesday
Article content
Six weeks after opening Mass Immunization Clinics in the cities of St. Thomas and Woodstock, Southwestern Public health will be opening its third COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tillsonburg, a community of 17,000.
Southwestern Public Health and its partners, Oxford County EMS and the Town of Tillsonburg, announced today (Wednesday, April 21) they plan to bring more vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) to the residents of Oxford County at a new Tillsonburg clinic.
Tillsonburg vaccination clinic will open Tuesday Back to video
The clinic, which will open Tuesday, April 27 in the Lions Auditorium at the Tillsonburg Community Centre, will serve residents of Oxford and Elgin Counties on weekdays from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tillsonburg area residents are also able to get AstraZeneca vaccine at five pharmacies in town (you must register appointments in advance).
Contact your physician’s office to find out whether they are also administering vaccines.
“Southwestern Public Health covers a large geographic region and not everyone is able to travel to our Woodstock or St. Thomas sites,” said Jaime Fletcher, Program Manager of the SWPH COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, in Wednesday’s media release.
Advertisement
Article content
“Adding another immunization clinic assists with making vaccine as accessible as possible. We’re grateful for the strong partnerships making this a reality today.”
“It’s on the radar,” Cynthia St. John, CEO, Southwestern Public Health had said six weeks ago at the preview of the Woodstock clinic… and next week it will be here.
“Our Oxford County Paramedics have played a vital role in supporting the COVID-19 community response, and we are pleased that once again, they are helping to protect our community by leading vaccination efforts at the Tillsonburg COVID-19 vaccine clinic,” said Michael Duben, CAO of Oxford County in the media release. “It is important, in order to help protect the safety of our communities, to reduce barriers to getting vaccinated wherever possible.”
“Having a vaccination clinic located in Tillsonburg is welcome news indeed,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar. “I’m relieved that seniors and other individuals who find it difficult to travel outside the community, including the regional population that our community serves on a regular basis, will now be able to access the vaccine locally. I want to thank Southwestern Public Health for working with us to make this clinic a reality.”
To ensure the safety of all who attend, by avoiding crowds and lineups, the clinic is available by appointment only. To book an appointment go to www.covidvaccinelm.ca or call 226-289-3560 (toll free 1-888-333-2175).
Individuals who are 75-plus and are having difficulty with the booking system are welcome to add their name to the region’s ‘Help List.’ Southwestern Public Health staff will assist those on the list with appointment booking. The Help List can be found at: https://forms.swpublichealth.ca/COVID-19-Help-List .