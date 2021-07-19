COVID-19 walk-in vaccinations available in Tillsonburg

Southwestern Public Health has walk-in appointments available in Tillsonburg for youth ages 12-17 and adults to get their first COVID-19 vaccine.

There will be 100-plus daily ‘walk-in’ doses available at the Tillsonburg clinic (Tillsonburg Community Centre, 45 Hardy Avenue) between July 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“No appointments are required (for the walk-in clinics),” said Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health during a July 14 conference call.

“This service is for anyone who is 12 or older and looking for their first dose. So if you’ve put it off because you don’t have time to make an appointment, now is your chance. Just go on down to Tillsonburg any time between 9-6:30 and walk in to get your first dose.”

Four pop-up community clinics will soon be announced on the SWPH website and social media.

On Monday, Southwestern Public Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the Oxford-Elgin region and a total of 20 ongoing cases (one in the hospital). Seven cases were ongoing in Woodstock. Tillsonburg, which tested 99 people last week, had no active cases as of Monday.

“Covid-19 and our response to it continues to evolve quickly. For the first time since June 8 we are reporting a COVID-19 related death with our daily data,” said Lock, noting the deceased was a male in his 80s from Oxford County.

There have been 84 COVID-related deaths in the Oxford-Elgin region since March 2020.

“Due to high rates of vaccination and the vigilance of our staff – and the vigilance of all of you – to follow public health protocols, we have no outbreaks in our long term care homes, hospitals or retirement homes.”