Tillsonburg uses some of its 2020 surplus to aid local taxpayers

Chris Abbott
Jan 18, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  5 minute read
Town of Tillsonburg corporate office. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News)
Town of Tillsonburg corporate office. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News) jpg, TN

After three budget meetings held Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 16, the Town of Tillsonburg had a 2021 proposed budget on the table at its Jan. 11 Council meeting.

But they were not done yet.

A resolution proposed by Coun. Deb Gilvesy, deferred from the Dec. 16 budget meeting, that a $150,000 surplus from the 2020 budget be carried forward and be used as part of the taxation dollar requirement in the 2021 budget ‘to aid in reducing and mitigating the tax rate to local ratepayers.’

The town’s total draft surplus, as of Dec. 31, 2020, according to acting treasurer Sheena Pawliwec, was just over $1.1 million.

“This does include $419,507 in Building Department surplus,” said Pawliwec, which she said would be transferred to reserves.

She later noted, prompted by CAO Kyle Pratt, that would leave about $646,402 after what would be expected to be earmarked for reserves, although that number would change she said due to year-end accruals (eg. payroll), reconciliations, and adjustments to entries to be made in preparation for the year-end external audit.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“The final surplus value that will be provided to Council via report, along with our 2020 year-end financial statements once the external audit is completed, that will be later this year.”

“Just to clarify what I am asking council is to take $150,000 of the surplus dollars and give them back to the tax payer,” said Gilvesy. “If there’s any year we could try to help out our ratepayers, this is it.”

“I think it might be, just in my opinion, I think it’s a generous but without a definite amount of surplus dollars knowledge, I don’t think we should not be saving that money in the event that we need it,” said Coun. Penny Esseltine. “I wouldn’t support this motion, though I support the thought. I think realistically we should wait until we know what the surplus is and follow the surplus policies that we have in place.”

Coun. Chris Parker asked for a recorded vote.

“This is a year that we have an opportunity to save our tax payers some money,” said Parker. “Yes, it may be a little bit before we know that we have surplus, but staff has been very good, staff led us to this surplus, and I think we need to take the opportunity right now to give it back to the tax payers.”

“I’m in agreement that is a generous offer, and I support what Councillor Gilvesy is saying as far as trying to keep the taxes down,” said Coun. Pete Luciani. “We did do that through the budget process, and I think we did a fairly good job on the budget in being fair to the public in this COVID-19 area.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Lucianci noted that council has found itself short of sufficient reserves in the past to deal with things like capital expenses and repairs.

“Our policy indicates that it should go first to the fleet and equipment reserve, and I think if we don’t put it there this year… yeah we can save initially, it might put a little less tax burden on tax payers this year, but not much, but we’re going to have to double that next year in order to make up that deficit. I’m definitely in favour of saving taxes, I’m a tax payer myself, I like to see taxes saved, but I’m not in support of this resolution.”

Deputy Mayor Dave Beres said he agreed with Luciani.

“The money we’re talking here is a very, very small percentage,” said Beres. “To put that into a reserve where it’s need is significant, but to put it as a tax savings… we’ve come up with something that’s extremely positive as far as the budget is concerned with very little increase to the tax payers.

“When the recorded vote comes, I’m going to say put it into the reserve.”

“The surplus is because the funds were collected, but they weren’t expended,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar. “Some of that is on the backs of the corporate team, and we thank our corporate leadership. But some of it happened because facilities weren’t open and accessible for the people that paid to have access to them. So this is difficult.

“From my perspective, a portion of a relatively significant surplus that can be identified as coming from something that was paid for, but not able to be utilized, I think is a small benefit to give back to those in the community at this particular time. I will be supporting the resolution.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In a recorded vote, the motion carried, supported by Gilvesy, Parker, and Coun. Chrissy Rosehart, with Molnar casting the deciding vote in favour.

A further reduction of $45,000 to the general levy requirement was also made after an Esseltine resolution carried, that a general aviation road at the Tillsonburg Regional Airport be funded through the tax rate stabilization reserve (to be replenished after the sale of Town owned lands near the airport).

Combined, those two resolutions lowered the budget levy increase to .83 per cent.

At its Dec. 16 budget meeting there were five recorded votes.

Council agreed to consider the replacement of 10-year-old ‘Fire Vehicle 38,’ a primary response vehicle at risk of hybrid battery failure that would cost $5,000-$7,000 to replace, separately in the budget.

A recorded vote to remove ‘Vehicle 38’ from the Asset Management Fleet Replacement plan for 2021 – a resolution proposed by Parker – was supported by councillors Gilvesy and Luciani, but was defeated.

Another resolution put forward by Parker to remove Vehicle 39 from the fleet replacement plan for 2021, with support councillors Rosehart and Gilvesy, was also defeated in a recorded vote.

A third recorded vote on a resolution forwarded by Gilvesy to remove the Fire Hall Study (Project X46) from the 2021 budget carried with support from councillors Luciani, Parker, Rosehart and Esseltine.

Town staff noted the study may be revisited during the Town’s new Strategic Plan process in 2021.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Gilvesy also proposed removing the Master Transportation Study from the 2021 budget, supported in a recorded vote by Luciani, Parker, Rosehart, and Mayor Stephen Molnar.

Other motions that carried – and impacted the budget – included use of 2021 Tillsonburg Regional Airport Grant Revenue, reviewing additional opportunities for short line rail connectivity within Tillsonburg, ensuring adequate industrial zoned land is available for servicing and development, and facilitating discussions, networking and planning to ensure expanded opportunities for affordable and attainable housing alternatives within the community.

Staff noted that the Town’s engineering department is in need of a vehicle, and proposed repurposing ‘Fire Unit 37’ for a year or two prior to disposal. A recorded vote to remove the F250 pickup by Rosehart, was defeated.

cabbott@postmedia.com