Tillsonburg uses some of its 2020 surplus to aid local taxpayers

After three budget meetings held Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 16, the Town of Tillsonburg had a 2021 proposed budget on the table at its Jan. 11 Council meeting.

But they were not done yet.

A resolution proposed by Coun. Deb Gilvesy, deferred from the Dec. 16 budget meeting, that a $150,000 surplus from the 2020 budget be carried forward and be used as part of the taxation dollar requirement in the 2021 budget ‘to aid in reducing and mitigating the tax rate to local ratepayers.’

The town’s total draft surplus, as of Dec. 31, 2020, according to acting treasurer Sheena Pawliwec, was just over $1.1 million.

“This does include $419,507 in Building Department surplus,” said Pawliwec, which she said would be transferred to reserves.

She later noted, prompted by CAO Kyle Pratt, that would leave about $646,402 after what would be expected to be earmarked for reserves, although that number would change she said due to year-end accruals (eg. payroll), reconciliations, and adjustments to entries to be made in preparation for the year-end external audit.