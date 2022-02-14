Tillsonburg Turtlefest postponed to 2023
Article content
The 2022 Tillsonburg Turtlefest has been postponed due to uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and will be rescheduled in 2023.
Advertisement
Article content
tap here to see other videos from our team.
Tillsonburg Turtlefest postponed to 2023 Back to video
Event organizers said a number of factors led to the decision, which was announced earlier this month. It is the third time Turtlefest has been postponed since 2020.
“Public health measures and restrictions are expected to ease over the next few months if Omicron infections continue to trend downward,” said Mark Renaud, Turtlefest Committee chair, in a media release. “However, it takes many months to plan an event of this size, and at this point, there is still too much uncertainty about what will and won’t be possible. Especially given supply chain issues.
“Turtlefest requires a lot of financial and in-kind support from the business community to happen,” said Karlee Slattery, the Downtown Tillonburg BIA representative on the Turtlefest committee. “At this point, we need to keep our focus on helping local businesses get through these challenging times.
“Most of the money that comes in to run Turtlefest comes from sponsorship,” said Renaud.
Even if scaled down from a three-day festival to a one-day event, the estimated cost would still be tens of thousands of dollars.
Applications to the province for funding can take up to three months to find out whether it’s been accepted, said Renaud.
“We don’t want to adjust the date from that Father’s Day weekend because that works. We were ready to go ahead, and Council supported us to give us $10,000, but how do you go door to door asking people for (sponsorship) money? Most of the sponsors, especially for the Block Party, are small businesses… they are not large corporations and they don’t have the fiscal capacity to make it happen.
Advertisement
Article content
“We didn’t want to make this decision to cancel it (this year) but it was the right thing to do from a financial perspective. There’s a lot of money that needs to be expended before the festival happens – what happens if it’s cancelled due to another variant?”
Finding volunteers at this time is also challenging, he noted.
“So it’s a whole bunch of things and it’s not an easy answer.”
The Turtlefest brand, however, will continue to be promoted and the festival mascot may be seen at Tillsonburg 150 events on Canada Day.
“This wasn’t a decision that anyone took lightly,” said Renaud. “But we need to continue to heed the direction given by the World Health Organization, the Canadian government, and public health officials. Ultimately, we have to do what’s best for the community.”
“We know how much Turtlefest means to Tillsonburg, and we’re so grateful for the understanding and support we’ve received,” said Savanna Todd, festival co-ordinator. “We’ll be back when the time is right.”
The Downtown Block Party, traditionally Friday night on the Father’s Day weekend, attracts up to 10,000 people to the downtown area.
“Turtlefest will be coming out of its shell at some point,” said Renaud.