Tillsonburg teen needs life-saving surgery jpg, TN

Article content Tillsonburg’s Kaytlyn McKibbon, 14, needs life-saving surgery for bilateral Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS).

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Tillsonburg teen needs life-saving surgery Back to video And she needs it this spring. If the family can raise the money, surgery will be at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She requires two major operations. “In the last few months it’s gotten critical,” said Kaytlyn’s mother, Kim McKibbon. It was Halloween 2021 when Kaytlyn started having difficulty breathing. “That’s when she became dependent on oxygen,” said Kim. “It started in the summer of 2020 when her left arm turned blue. They said it’s a blood clot, which is unusual for a teenager. On Valentine’s Day (2021) it happened to her right arm. Last summer we thought she was having a heart attack and rushed her in. They found out the clots had moved from her arms into her lungs. “By October it was just unbearable, she couldn’t breathe without oxygen. If she’s sitting, reading and doesn’t move, she can take it off for about an hour. But if she gets up, she has to put it on.” Thoracic Outlet Syndrome is most common between the ages of 20-50. “One in a million people, regular people, can get it,” said Kim. “She just got unlucky.” Kaytlyn, who graduated with honours from Westfield Public School last year, is currently attending Grade 9 at Glendale High School through an online program. She started in-person last fall, but she hasn’t been back since Halloween. She is frequently hospitalized at London’s Children’s Hospital. “Her hematologist has referred her to every vascular surgeon in the province that does TOS,” said Kim.

Article content The first seven said no. Flat out no. Too complex. “Normally TOS just pinches the nerve and occasionally will pinch the vein, but hers is pinching the nerve, the vein and the artery. So one wrong step in the surgery and you cut an artery and the patient can bleed out. So the surgeons here are saying, ‘No, I do not feel confident taking your case.’ It’s what we kept hearing from everybody.” They met a surgeon in Toronto who only does the procedure for adults. Waiting four years is not an option – she might not have years. “We have been lucky, the blood clots have gone to her lungs (and not her heart). It’s not good but it’s better than going to your brain. The risk of heart attack or stroke is really high.” If she lifts her arms above her head, it completely obstructs/blocks blood vessels. “If the blood’s not flowing, it forms a clot.” It makes simple tasks like brushing hair and getting dressed challenging. Her mom describes Kaytlyn as a vibrant, creative, active honour student who has had her life put on hold for the past two years. She was an active member of the Tillsonburg Sea Scouts and in healthier times she loved learning to sail, curling, swimming and camping. She enjoyed taking part in drama and singing performances at school, First Baptist and St. Paul’s United and Theatre Tillsonburg camps. “Now, to leave the house, one of us carries the portable oxygen for her and she walks beside us. She only goes out to go to doctor appointments.”

Article content Kaytlyn spends her day with her loving dog at her side, said Kim, and dreams of returning to a new normal, looks forward to seeing friends, in-person school, singing again, going for walks, and kayaking on Lake Lisgar. The family set up a gofundme page at https://gofund.me/f6d485e2 . As of Monday, $21,809 of her $300,000 goal has been raised. That goal will match the estimated cost for surgery in Boston. “Thoracic surgeon Dr. (Dean) Donahue, all he does is Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. Since the start of Covid he has done 300 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgeries.” Kaytlyn’s mother contacted their bank, remortgaged the house. Her father just sold his house and has some equity from that. They were told the operation could happen by the end of April if they can raise the down payment. “It still is really expensive,” said Kim. “We have to raise at least $100,000. They have financing plans in the hospitals in the States, which is scary, but…” E-transfer donations can also be sent directly to the McKibbon family through email (DonationForKaytlynM@outlook.com). Part of the surgery will involve removing a rib. No longer pinched, most people no longer need blood thinners within a couple of months. Kaytlyn would need to continue taking blood thinners until the blood clots in her lungs dissolve. “They also mentioned they may do a balloon angioplasty, like they do for heart attack patients, and re-inflate the vein because it’s so kinked. But that can be done here in Canada. We talked to a doctor in London who said, ‘Yeah, if you can get a rib out I can re-inflate your vein.’” cabbott@postmedia.com

