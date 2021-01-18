Tillsonburg tax levy will rise 0.83% this year

Article content

Tillsonburg town council has approved its 2021 budget, giving the nod to a 0.83 per cent increase to the municipal tax levy at its Jan. 11 meeting.

“Budget deliberations are always challenging and perhaps never more so than this year due to potential impacts and variables from the COVID-19 virus,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar in a media release. “As a council, and a corporation, we have continued to seek a balance between planning for the future and addressing immediate needs.

“Our approach to the budget process was to remain committed to the vision in our Community Strategic Plan while respecting the acute financial and emotional pressures our local residents and stakeholders are experiencing.”

The 2021 budget increased $357,747 from 2020 figures and the general levy requirement is $16,730,747. Although the 2021 tax ratio structure is subject to change, using existing ratios this equates to a municipal tax rate decrease of -0.95 per cent.