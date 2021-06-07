Tillsonburg Soccer Club plans July 5 return
Registration for Tillsonburg Soccer Club’s youth (U4 to U17) and adult soccer house leagues is still open for the 2021 season.
Recreational youth soccer is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of July 5 (as permitted by Ontario’s Reopening Plan and the Southwestern Public Health Unit).
“We want to get the kids back out,” said Corinne Cvitkovic, director of communications.
Teams for the younger age groups filled fast, said Cvitkovic.
“We will make new teams for those (younger) age groups if needed, absolutely.”
Registration for the older age groups – U12 (2009-2010), U15 (2006-2007-2008) and U17 (2004-2005) – has been slow so far.
To register online go to https://tillsonburgsoccer.powerupsports.com/
The link can also be found on their website at tillsonburgsoccer.ca.
For more information, email info@tillsonburgsoccer.ca.
Tillsonburg Soccer Club registration is currently about 460, which is lower than typical years, mainly due to lower registration in older age groups.
“Our registration fees haven’t changed. They did not go up last year (2020), so we’re still going to have the same fees as the 2019 season – and there is a $20.20 discount for every player registration.”
There are no late registration fees this year and as long as they have space on teams, they will continue to accept players.
“We just want to get kids back on the fields,” said Cvitkovic.
Volunteer coaches are still being recruited, so if you want to coach contact the club.
The plan is to have fields ready to go for July 5 with games played through July and August.
“We’re keeping the teams small, doing our groups of 10. We’re putting them in bubbles of 50.”
So even if Ontario has not reached Stage 2 by July 5, Tillsonburg has contingency plans that include small-group skill development.
cabbott@postmedia.com