Tillsonburg Soccer Club plans July 5 return

Registration for Tillsonburg Soccer Club’s youth (U4 to U17) and adult soccer house leagues is still open for the 2021 season.

Recreational youth soccer is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of July 5 (as permitted by Ontario’s Reopening Plan and the Southwestern Public Health Unit).

“We want to get the kids back out,” said Corinne Cvitkovic, director of communications.

Teams for the younger age groups filled fast, said Cvitkovic.

“We will make new teams for those (younger) age groups if needed, absolutely.”

Registration for the older age groups – U12 (2009-2010), U15 (2006-2007-2008) and U17 (2004-2005) – has been slow so far.

To register online go to https://tillsonburgsoccer.powerupsports.com/

The link can also be found on their website at tillsonburgsoccer.ca.

For more information, email info@tillsonburgsoccer.ca.

Tillsonburg Soccer Club registration is currently about 460, which is lower than typical years, mainly due to lower registration in older age groups.