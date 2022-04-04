Tillsonburg Skating Club’s ice show has Disney theme

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Tillsonburg Skating Club’s 2022 Ice Show brought back some familiar characters and music skating in Journey Through the Wonderful World of Disney.

Postponed since 2020, the ‘annual’ ice show filled the Kinsmen Memorial Arena with ‘happy and excited’ skaters, families and friends.

The music, costumes, spot lights and skating brought to life Pocahontas, Peter Pan, Hannah Montana, Aladdin, Ratatouille, Little Mermaid, Brave, Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty, Mulan, Lilo and Stitch, Beauty and the Beast and more.

“The last few months I have seen a shift in the attitudes of our skaters at the arena,” choreographer and coach Penny Jelsma wrote in the ice show program. “They’re happy and excited to be working towards improving their skating skills. Focusing on the Ice Show this year has had such a positive influence on them and has brought normalcy back into their lives. I am so proud of each and every one of them! Many of the skaters persevered ands stuck with the sport; even though the times were tumultuous and they were faced with so many uncertainties. The Tillsonburg skaters are full of commitment and resilience. As a coach, the lessons taught are not always on skating technique but the tools the skaters will take with them to use in life.”

Tillsonburg Skating Club awards were presented after Friday’s ice show.

Kylie West and Cassandra Franklin were named Junior Program Assistants of the Year. Olivia Heleniak and Leilah Ardy were Senior Program Assistants of the Year.

Most Improved Junior Skaters were Milla Leighfield and Ava Sharpe. Most Improved Senior Skaters were Scott Boyd and Mackenzie Hutchinson.

Candle Colombage was the Canskater of the Year. Canskate Champion Awards were presented to Lucas Verhoeve and Harvey Hadaway.

And this year’s Ice Show Spirit Awards went to Mikaela Moyer, Katie Parkins, Gracelynn Markowski and Crystal Dygos