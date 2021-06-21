Tillsonburg shares 300-plus meals to youth in need

Mealshare, a national social enterprise on a mission to help end youth hunger, partnered with A&W Canada in February 2021.

All 1,000-plus A&W locations across Canada, including Tillsonburg’s, are participating in Mealshare with the goal of sharing 1,250,000 meals per year. A&W Canada and their guests have already shared over 400,000 meals with youth in need through Mealshare’s network of 450-plus charity partners and Save the Children Canada.

In Tillsonburg, A&W customers have shared more than 311 meals so far. Those meals have been distributed locally through The Salvation Army Tillsonburg Community Church and internationally through Save the Children Canada.

Nationally, Mealshare has added 25 additional local charities to the program since February.

Starting June 14, A&W Canada is refreshing the Mealshare Monday campaign with a new feature item – the Beyond Meat Burger. On Mealshare Mondays, customers can order a Beyond Meat Burger and one meal will be provided to a youth in need through Mealshare.