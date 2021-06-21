Tillsonburg shares 300-plus meals to youth in need
Article content
Mealshare, a national social enterprise on a mission to help end youth hunger, partnered with A&W Canada in February 2021.
All 1,000-plus A&W locations across Canada, including Tillsonburg’s, are participating in Mealshare with the goal of sharing 1,250,000 meals per year. A&W Canada and their guests have already shared over 400,000 meals with youth in need through Mealshare’s network of 450-plus charity partners and Save the Children Canada.
Tillsonburg shares 300-plus meals to youth in need Back to video
In Tillsonburg, A&W customers have shared more than 311 meals so far. Those meals have been distributed locally through The Salvation Army Tillsonburg Community Church and internationally through Save the Children Canada.
Nationally, Mealshare has added 25 additional local charities to the program since February.
Starting June 14, A&W Canada is refreshing the Mealshare Monday campaign with a new feature item – the Beyond Meat Burger. On Mealshare Mondays, customers can order a Beyond Meat Burger and one meal will be provided to a youth in need through Mealshare.
Advertisement
Article content
Customers also have the opportunity to help fight youth hunger any day of the week through the ‘Make it a Mealshare’ program, adding $1 to their bill to provide a meal to youth in need through Mealshare.
Customers can participate in-restaurant, through drive-thru, or by using the mobile app.
“A&W is an amazing organization and a leader in the industry through its many environmental and social initiatives,” said Jeremy Bryant, Co-Founder of Mealshare in a media release.
“We have been blown away these past months by the impact A&W has had for our program and for all the youth we support across the entire country. We are excited to see the impact the Beyond Meat Burger will have in our goal of reaching 1,250,000 meals shared this year.”
“Our national partnership with Mealshare has been very rewarding,” said Susan Senecal, President and CEO at A&W Canada in the media release. “Our restaurants and their teams from coast to coast are proud to be able to give back locally through Mealshare because they’ve seen first-hand the needs in their communities. We love that Mealshare allows A&W Canada and our guests to help make a difference in the lives of so many youth in need.”