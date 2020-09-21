Tillsonburg seeks 2021 budget input

The Town of Tillsonburg is seeking public input on its 2021 municipal budget priorities through an online survey.

“It’s important for council to hear from Tillsonburg residents and stakeholders about what they see as the funding priorities before entering into the formal budget process,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar in a media release.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting challenges facing our community, it’s more important than ever that we get it right. Public engagement is a key component in the budget process.”

Members of the public have until Monday, Sept. 28 to complete the online survey at

www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021_BudgetSurvey.

“I’m glad the town’s doing it,” said Molnar, noting the County of Oxford had conducted a similar survey through the combined effort of its nine clerks and treasurers. “I think it was facilitated through the Corporate Services department of the county, but there were spaces in the more comprehensive questionnaire for municipality-specific questions.

“This was our attempt to work with our team here to come up with a (Tillsonburg) questionnaire. I think the greatest part of the questionnaire is probably the box on the last page where you can add your individual comments.”

“The survey takes about five minutes to complete,” said interim Director of Finance Sheena Pawliwec. “It’s not lengthy, but it will be helpful information to have as senior leadership and Council begin their budget discussions.”

Members of the public are also invited to watch Council’s upcoming budget meetings, tentatively scheduled (online) for Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 8, Dec. 10, Dec. 16, Dec. 17 and Jan. 18.

“We’re in this all together,” said Molnar. “And let’s keep doing that – public engagement is the greatest asset that we have. We can have our bridges and our sidewalks, our water and our sewer facilities, and our community centre, but the greatest asset that we could ever have is public engagement.

“Budget deliberations are always challenging and exciting,” Molnar concluded. “We try to achieve a balance between planning for the future and addressing immediate needs, while remaining committed to the vision in our Community Strategic Plan.”