Tillsonburg Salvation Army seeks kettle campaign co-ordinator

Salvation Army – Tillsonburg is gearing up for its 2021 Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Training for kettle volunteers will happen on four dates at the Salvation Army Church, 110 Concession St. West – Tuesday, Nov. 2, 9-10 a.m.; Thursday, Nov. 4, 2-3 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 5, 7-8 p.m.; or Saturday, Nov. 6, 2-3 p.m.

Volunteers only need to attend one of the training sessions. Call the Salvation Army office (519-842-3231) to reserve your spot.

There is a new mandate from Salvation Army that kettle volunteers need to be double vaccinated.

CHRISTMAS HAMPERS

The application process for Salvation Army – Tillsonburg Christmas food and toy hampers is running from Oct. 12 to Nov. 12.

“If people are okay for food but they need help with toys, it’s still the same application,” said Lieutenant Drew Young, Salvation Army Corps Officer.

Distribution of food hampers and toys for families is Dec. 14-16. Single households (1-2 people) is Dec. 20-22. . Call the Salvation Army office (519-842-3231) for more information.

If you know someone who would be interested in a hamper this year, please share the dates.

KETTLE CO-ORDINATOR

Salvation Army – Tillsonburg is still looking to fill the position of Kettle Campaign co-ordinator.

“That person would essentially run our kettle campaign,” said Young.

The pay is $19/hr and the job is ‘temporary full-time’ from October to Jan. 13, a Monday-Saturday ‘on call’ position (approximately 30 hours/week).

“We’re hoping to start (the coordinator position) in October. We’re hoping to have the kettle campaign launch on Nov. 18.”

For more information visit the Salvation Army Thrift Store (155 Broadway).

The job posting can be found at indeed.com (search kettle co-ordinator, Tillsonburg), where resumes can be uploaded (pdf or word formats). Printed resumes can be dropped off (upstairs) at the Salvation Army office, but electronic resumes are preferred.

