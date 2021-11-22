The Salvation Army launched its annual Kettle Campaign in Tillsonburg on Nov. 18.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Our goal this year is $170,000 for our entire kettle (and fundraising letter) campaign,” said Lieut. Drew Young, corps officer and pastor. “And we’re just really excited to be back out in the community… engaging with people, seeing the smiles and hearing the stories. We’re really excited to have that opportunity again.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tillsonburg Salvation Army launches kettle campaign Back to video

The Salvation Army needs more kettle volunteers in Tillsonburg, Young said.

“If you have time to volunteer on a Christmas kettle, I would direct to Mindy (Brown). We are looking forward to seeing you.”

This year the kettles will be located at Zehrs, Sobeys, Metro, outside the Walmart and LCBO, and in the Thrift Store until 12 p.m. on Dec. 24. Shifts are two hours.

“Lots of (volunteer) spaces in different locations,” said Brown. “And we do offer a program for students – we will sign community hours (14-and-older).”

As of last Thursday’s kickoff they had about 25 to 30 volunteers and were looking for about 25 to 30 more.

“Lots of people have been taking more than one shift,” said Brown. “We also have husband and wife volunteers. One person is a lot of Zehrs and we have a full-timer at Sobeys.”

In addition to cash donations, contributions can be made from ‘tap’ (contactless) debit or credit cards (MasterCard, VISA, Google or Apple Pay), whatever form of payment you have on your phone or card in increments of $5, $10 or $20. If you tap more than five times, wait for it to reset.

“Cash is still our main source of kettle income,” said Young. “This is the second year that we’ve launched ‘tap.’ It is new, and it all stays with our (local) campaign.”