Tillsonburg runner is taking his 31 consecutive marathons one day at a time

Three days into his 31 in 31, Tillsonburg’s George Papadakos had completed his third consecutive marathon Sunday as he raises funds for the Alzheimer Society of Oxford.

Papadakos began his marathon fundraiser on Jan. 1 at 7:16 a.m., running 42.2 kilometres on streets and trails in Tillsonburg.

“The first day went totally amazing, it went pretty much the way I thought it would, just kind of nice and easy,” said Papadakos.

He added that he running a slower-than-usual pace to make sure he has energy to run 31 marathons, between four hours and 14 minutes to four hours and 26 minutes each, in the month of January.

“Because it was the first day, I really wanted to nail nutrition and I didn’t have my hydration vest on… that carries two water jugs on the front and I’ve got enough pockets (for food). So I was doing 2.5 kilometres out-and-backs (mostly in the Trottier subdivision area).

“Now that I’ve done three, I know I can run a very conservative marathon and be able to leave ‘gas in the tank’ for the next day. I’m finding roughly around the six-minute mark is pretty good.”