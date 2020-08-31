Tillsonburg Ribfest returns as takeout event

Tillsonburg Ribfest is back.

Now in its sixth year as a fundraiser for the Thunder men’s hockey team, the 2020 Ribfest will be held Sept. 25-27 in the parking lot at the Tillsonburg Community Centre.

There will be some changes this year from what had become a familiar ribfest format.

First, it will be a takeout event. Two professional rib vendors – Ribs Royale, who from Day 1 have been at the Tillsonburg Ribfest, and Gonzalez BBQ, a newcomer in 2019 – as well as Speedy’s fry truck will set up for three days, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday the 27th.

Expect both rib vendors to have their own music playing, but this year’s ribfest will not have live music on a stage. There will be no picnic tables on site. And it will not be a licensed event – alcohol will not be served. Physical distancing will be observed in lineups.

“We wanted to do something for the town,” said Mike Holly, president/owner of the Tillsonburg Thunder. “It should be a lot of fun.”

Holly expects both Ribs Royale and Gonzalez BBQ, which offer different barbecue flavours, to be popular once again.

“And there’s also barbecue chicken,” noted Kathy Holly. “It’s both ribs and chicken, it’s not just ribs.”

The 2020 Ribfest nearly did not happen this year. Finding the festival was not providing fundraising ‘bang for buck,’ the summer festival had been cancelled early in the year.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Holly. “The last two years, too much work.”

Now, with a revised takeout format, the Thunder are hoping their ribfest will be appealing for the town during a time when summer festivals across the country have been cancelled. Signs advertising ribfest were expected to go up around town this week.

cabbott@postmedia.com