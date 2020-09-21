Tillsonburg Ribfest begins Friday

Tillsonburg’s sixth annual Ribfest – to be held this weekend, Sept. 25-27 – will have a new rib, barbecue chicken and pulled pork vendor with a local touch.

Silver Bullet Bar-B-Q, newly-based out of Tillsonburg, will be joined by Gonzalez BBQ and Speedy Fries for a three-day takeout style 2020 Ribfest. It will be held 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday from the parking lot of the Tillsonburg Community Centre.

“If Tillsonburg wants three (rib vendor) teams next year, the only way is to have a massive turnout this year!” said Mike Holly, president of the Tillsonburg Thunder, who are organizing the event as a fundraiser for the senior men’s hockey team.

Being a takeout format, there will be no picnic tables set up on site, and physical distancing will be observed in line-ups.

“We wanted to do something for the town,” said Holly, “and this should be a lot of fun.”

Silver Bullet Bar-B-Q, formerly based in Guelph, has been in the ribfest business for the last 10 years.

“Our sauce and dry rub recipes originated in the heart of Texas,” says Silver Bullet Bar-B-Q on social media. “We are a team of BBQ enthusiasts!”