Using Tillsonburg Retirement Residence as a backdrop, the local community worked together to create a Nov. 11 Remembrance Day tribute to remember and honour the men and women who served and sacrificed for their country.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Residents and staff at Tillsonburg Retirement Residence and members of the community, including local students, children and individuals made 1,000 lawn poppies for Remembrance Day.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tillsonburg Retirement Residence honours anniversary of the Remembrance Day poppy Back to video

Each poppy had a message on the back.

“Hello, I hope you are having a good day. I would like to thank you for everything you have done for the world. Thank you,” one student wrote.

“Thank you for fighting for us. You are very kind. We are very thankful. From Shay.”

“We will always remember.”

“Thank you for fighting for us.”

“Peace is wonderful. Peace feels like sliding your finger across flowers. Peace sounds like fresh air. Peace smells like fresh flowers. Peace tastes like sweet, warm lemons. Peace looks like northern lights. Peace is amazing.”

“To our men and women, past, present and future. Thanks for your service and sacrifice. Thank you for our freedom and life we have! If it wasn’t for you, I wonder what life would be like. From your friend Haiven.”

Participating schools included Annandale, South Ridge, Westfield and Langton’s Sacred Heart. Sonbeam Daycare also joined in with glitter-glue poppies.

With the pandemic, Chantal McDonald, executive director at Tillsonburg Retirement Residence, knew this year like last year would be different but did not want the importance of Remembrance Day to be forgotten.

“Today we have displayed many beautiful tributes from our staff, residents, families, community partners in giving much respect for our veterans of the past and present,” said McDonald in a media release.