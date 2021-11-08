Tillsonburg residents win $1-million lottery

Postmedia Staff
Nov 08, 2021
Barbara Armstrong and Charles Kocsis of Tillsonburg have won a $1-million Lotto Max prize. (Submitted)
Charles Kocsis and Barbara Armstrong of Tillsonburg have one million reasons to celebrate after winning a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million from the Sept. 28, 2021 Lotto Max draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Oxford Mini Mart & Tip Top Cleaners on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg.

A couple for 44 years, they have been playing Lotto Max since it first launched.

“I was shaking my head in disappointment because I didn’t win the jackpot,” said Kocsis at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “Then I started matching the Maxmillions numbers and thought I was looking at the wrong line. After checking it three more times, I went to wake Barbara!”

“He tapped me on the shoulder to wake me and said, ‘We won a million dollars and I’m not kidding!’ I knew he was serious,” said Armstrong. “This is a really wonderful nest egg for us.”

“Barb is everything to me, so experiencing this with her has been amazing. I feel very lucky!” said Kocsis.

The pair say they plan to purchase some new furniture and will travel when it’s safe.

“We’d love to do a European cruise,” Kocsis concluded.

Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $6.5 billion since 2009, including 87 jackpot wins and 718 Maxmillions prizes across the province.

