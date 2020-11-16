Tillsonburg residents challenged to light up the town for Christmas

It could be one small set of lights, it could be a yard full of lights.

Cathy Ryan of Tillsonburg would like to see more holiday lights up this Christmas season.

“I love seeing Christmas lights,” said Ryan, who is challenging the residents of Tillsonburg on social media – and the Town of Tillsonburg – to step up this year with their holiday lights.

She’s not calling for a contest, just encouraging more people to light up their homes and yards, and have more businesses get involved.

“This isn’t a contest at all. But I am challenging people to ‘Light It Up For Christmas’. Let’s light up Tillsonburg and make it nice and bright. The kids all love seeing Christmas lights, so get them out there, even just a few hours at night.”

With COVID-19 restrictions, Ryan noted many traditional seasonal activities and events have been cancelled this year – from parades to sitting on Santa’s lap for photos.

“There’s so many things that people can’t do right now, but one thing they can do is to put lights on their house and bring the joy that way because people like to drive around to see the lights. People are asking all the time, ‘Where are there lights in Tillsonburg? Where can we go?’ So if everybody would just get out there and put some lights up, you could just drive around the town. And it does bring joy to people to see a lot of lights up.”

Ryan said she knows of displays on William and Pearl streets, and Quarter Town Line. There’s also a large evergreen on Broadway that has been lit up the last couple of years.

“There’s a few around town that really go all out. But you don’t have to go that scale to put up Christmas lights,” said Ryan. “Ours are nothing fancy – we’ve got a string on a tree, some on the fence. Nothing majestic, but it’s lights. Our street lights up quite a bit and I love it.

“I would love to see lights around the Clock Tower to light up the centre of town. I would love to see lights around Lake Lisgar, just to brighten up the holiday spirits. I just think people really need their holiday spirits picked up this year – people are going to need something extra this year.

“It’s a great way to brighten up our lives with the rough year we have had.

“Look at what Ingersoll is doing and Simcoe,” Ryan said. “There’s so much you could do.”

cabbott@postmedia.com