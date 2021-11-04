Tillsonburg residents celebrate winning $1 million lottery
Charles Kocsis and Barbara Armstrong of Tillsonburg have one million reasons to celebrate after winning a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million from the Sept. 28, 2021 Lotto Max draw.
The winning ticket was purchased at Oxford Mini Mart & Tip Top Cleaners on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg.
Common law partners for 44 years, they have been playing Lotto Max since it first launched.
“I was shaking my head in disappointment because I didn’t win the jackpot,” said Kocsis at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “Then I started matching the Maxmillions numbers and thought I was looking at the wrong line. After checking it three more times, I went to wake Barbara!”
“He tapped me on the shoulder to wake me and said, ‘We won a million dollars and I’m not kidding!’ I knew he was serious,” said Armstrong. “This is a really wonderful nest egg for us.”
“Barb is everything to me, so experiencing this with her has been amazing. I feel very lucky!” said Kocsis.
The pair plan to purchase some new furniture and will travel when it’s safe.
“We’d love to do a European cruise,” Kocsis concluded.
Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $6.5 billion since 2009, including 87 jackpot wins and 718 Maxmillions prizes across the province.