Article content

Town of Tillsonburg representatives had the opportunity to meet with Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney as part of the 2021 Ontario Good Roads Association (OGRA)

Conference last week.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tillsonburg represented at OGRA conference Back to video

Typically held in Toronto, this year’s conference was held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers at the event included Premier Doug Ford, the leaders of Ontario’s Liberal, NDP and Green parties, as well as 81 other industry leaders and government officials.

Tillsonburg was represented by Mayor Stephen Molnar; CAO Kyle Pratt; Carlos Reyes, Director of Operations; and Dan Locke, Manager of Public Works.

Molnar said they were to discuss opportunities for participation in the Southwestern Ontario Master

Transportation Plan, as well as talking about opportunities to integrate regional transit systems.

“This conference is an important opportunity for us to forge strong, positive working relationships with upper levels of government and learn from our peers in other municipalities,”

said Pratt in a media release.