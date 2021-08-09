Tillsonburg poised for growth in advanced manufacturing

The final stage of servicing for Phase 1 of the Van Norman Innovation Park (VIP) in Tillsonburg is well underway, positioning the town for further growth in advanced manufacturing, food processing and information technology.

The last stage of development for the 37-acre industrial park involves water and sanitary servicing, the completion of a storm water management pond and the construction of municipal roads (Innovation Way and Progress Drive).

The work was contracted to Froese Excavating Ltd. of Tillsonburg and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Located on Highway 3 at Clearview Drive in southwest Tillsonburg, the Van Norman Innovation Park has lots available from three to 16 acres with lands priced from $50,000/acre.

“Tillsonburg’s strategic location, lower costs and ultra high-speed connectivity create the right environment for businesses to grow and prosper,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar in a media release. “The opening of the Van Norman Innovation Park, with critical funding support from the Government of Ontario, will ensure Tillsonburg has enough serviced industrial lands to meet the needs of current manufacturers while creating inventory for new investment.”

A creative new aerial video of the development has been created to help potential investors understand the opportunities available in Tillsonburg and attract additional investment.

“Tillsonburg has been seeing unprecedented investment interest from across the province and even from outside of Canada over the last 18 months,” said Development Commissioner Cephas Panschow. “Our location in the heart of Ontario’s 401 corridor offers access to Canada’s largest market, as well as proximity to the U.S. Northeast and Midwest.”