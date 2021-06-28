Tillsonburg plans to celebrate 150th in 2022
Article content
Next year is the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the Town of Tillsonburg, and with a September 2022 celebration in mind, town council has agreed to establish a Tillsonburg 150 subcommittee.
Planning for the 150th has already been started by the Cultural, Heritage and Special Awards Advisory Committee.
Tillsonburg plans to celebrate 150th in 2022 Back to video
“This is an extension of the great work that’s being done,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar. “As they’ve moved along this process they’re looking for council endorsement. While things are already in the planning stage, and there are lots of great ideas, this will help formalize that.
“I would also encourage members of the public that have ideas, or when they see some of this opportunity for public comment, share some of those ideas as well,” added Molnar. “Because, especially where we’ve been the last 18 months or so, it would be an extremely exciting year to be in Tillsonburg in 2022.”
Advertisement
Article content
A recent town survey, available to the public, generated 113 responses and 67 per ce t of the respondents expressed an interest in attending an event(s) celebrating the town’s 150th birthday.
The ad hoc subcommittee will be composed of eight members, including one member of council, three members of the Culture, Heritage and Special Awards Committee. and four members of the public with one including representation from the Tillsonburg Historical Society.
Meeting monthly, the subcommittee will work in collaboration with town staff and community partners to plan and execute a family-friendly event to commemorate the 150th in September 2022.
ROYAL ASSENT
On Feb. 23, 1872, the Province of Ontario held the third and final reading of the Bill to incorporate the Town of Tillsonburg. The Bill passed and Royal Assent was granted by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario on March 2, 1872, which allowed for the election of Tillsonburg’s first Mayor and Council.
Tillsonburg’s first Council Meeting was held March 22, 1872.