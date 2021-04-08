Tillsonburg mayor addresses Chamber of Commerce

Article content

Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar addressed members of the Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce virtually on March 24.

Traditionally known as the Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast with the Mayor held at The Carriage Hall, this year participants used the online Zoom platform.

Highlights from Molnar’s 33-minute address included a brief year in review, a Power-Point review of the Town’s 2021 budget and economic forecast and the strategic planning process that is currently underway, followed by a lengthy question and answer session.

“I thank you for your advocacy and continued leadership,” said Molnar in his opening remarks.

“Even during a time of pandemic, there was an aggressive 2020 business plan supported by an appropriate budget,” said Molnar, “and we did realize a great deal of the goals and opportunities that we set out to accomplish.”

2020 in Tillsonburg included a record level of building activity (nearly $72 million in total), up 27 per cent from 2019 and up 266% from 2015. There was a 50-50 split between single family and multi-family dwellings, he said. And there was solid commercial activity.