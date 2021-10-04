Canada has observed its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to commemorate the intergenerational harm that residential schools have caused Indigenous families and communities.

Sept. 30 was a statutory holiday for federal government employees. It coincided with Orange Shirt Day, which began in 2013 to recognize and raise awareness about the residential school system in Canada.

Tillsonburg marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The Town of Tillsonburg lit the Rotary Clock Tower with orange lights to honour those whose lives and families have been impacted by residential schools.

Town council also recently adopted a Land Acknowledgment Statement that will be made at the introduction of civic celebrations, official events, council meetings and presentations. It reads, “In Tillsonburg, as we gather on the traditional territory of indigenous peoples, dating back countless generations, we acknowledge the Anishinaabek, Haudenosaunee and Attawandaron peoples, showing respect for the long-standing relationships that Indigenous Nations have to this land, as they are the original caretakers.”