Tillsonburg man keeping the lights on for now

Jeremy Bakker’s collection of outdoor Christmas lights has grown over the last decade to about 8,000 in total.

Every year for the Christmas season they fill his Tillsonburg front yard on William Street, on the natural trees, homemade trees and arches, candy canes and Santa and his sled – 32 different light setups, all timed to music using Light-o-Rama software, which you can listen to from your car on 106.5 FM. A unique light show is done for 50 songs.

“Your high beat (songs), you’re basically looking at an hour per minute to make them,” said Bakker. “It really gets time consuming.

“You could come here 10 times and you probably wouldn’t the same songs. Most are Christmas songs, but there’s a few upbeat songs mixed it. That’s more for the kids.

“Everyone has their own way of doing it, and this is what I like.”

In the first week of January, depending on weather, they come down.

Not this year.

On Jan. 8, Bakker announced on Facebook that the light show would continue throughout the lockdown in support of frontline workers, inviting the community to see them.