Tillsonburg man keeping the lights on for now

Chris Abbott
Jan 18, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  2 minute read
The light show at 7 William Street, Tillsonburg is timed to 50 songs you can listen to on 106.5 FM, most of the programmed into the Light-o-Rama system by Jennifer Bakker. They will remain up for the duration of the lockdown in support of frontline workers. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News)

Jeremy Bakker’s collection of outdoor Christmas lights has grown over the last decade to about 8,000 in total.

Every year for the Christmas season they fill his Tillsonburg front yard on William Street, on the natural trees, homemade trees and arches, candy canes and Santa and his sled – 32 different light setups, all timed to music using Light-o-Rama software, which you can listen to from your car on 106.5 FM. A unique light show is done for 50 songs.

“Your high beat (songs), you’re basically looking at an hour per minute to make them,” said Bakker. “It really gets time consuming.

“You could come here 10 times and you probably wouldn’t the same songs. Most are Christmas songs, but there’s a few upbeat songs mixed it. That’s more for the kids.

“Everyone has their own way of doing it, and this is what I like.”

In the first week of January, depending on weather, they come down.

Not this year.

On Jan. 8, Bakker announced on Facebook that the light show would continue throughout the lockdown in support of frontline workers, inviting the community to see them.

“I feel bad for them (frontline workers), they are doing so much.”

His plan is to make videos for residents of the Maple Manor long-term care facility to watch.

Each year the Bakker family adds to the display. This year Jeremy’s wife, Jenn, painted the Alvin & and the Chipmunks, the Grinch, and Frosty.

He already has plans to make changes for the 2021 holiday season.

“My three homemade trees, the red one, green-and-white, and the blue one, they’ll be changed next year. I’ve got to make something. I’ve made pretty much everything here. I bought the candy canes, made out of plywood and plastic pipes.”

The feedback has been positive, he said, and the neighbours haven’t complained, he added with a laugh.

“I get feedback all the time and they all love it. They all want to come see it.”

Understandably, Bakker has the yard covered by motion-detector cameras for security.

Eventually, after the lockdown, Bakker said he will be taking down the display for storage, but assures everyone it will back next December.

cabbott@postmedia.com