Tillsonburg Lions plan Jan. 8 bottle drive

The Tillsonburg Lions Club came up with a winning formula for their first two fundraising bottle drives in 2021 and they plan to keep that same format for the Lions’ Jan. 8, 2022 bottle drive.



On Jan. 8, you can bring your beer bottles or cans, or wine and spirit bottles, to the Avondale United Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We will be practicing social distancing and nobody has to get out of their vehicle if they don’t want to – we can remove the bottles from the trunk or the back of the vehicle,” said Lion Club member Blair Oatman.

Or call a Lion to pick them up earlier, you don’t have to wait until the 8 th .

“If people have any beer bottles (or cans or wine and spirit bottles) now, myself, Lion Bob or Lion Ben can pick them up,” said Oatman. “We would be more than happy to come and pick them up.”

Call Oatman at 226-234-2990, call Bob at 519-842-4087, or Ben at 519-842-6799.

The first Lions bottle drive on a snowy, cold January morning in 2021 raised nearly $1,700. The second drive in May came in a bit less than that.

“We’re going to try to do this annually at this time of year. It’s been great community support and we are hoping to see that again on Jan. 8.”

The Tillsonburg Lions’ fundraising efforts were donated locally to the Salvation Army and Helping Hand Food Bank, and purchasing eye glasses.

“It all goes back into the community … 100 per cent goes right back to the community.”

BINGO

As a club, the Lions are slowly getting ‘back to normal.’

“We’re really hoping to get Bingo started again in January, as long as (pandemic) things settle down. I think the last time we were talking … we’re allowed around 100 people (in the Lions Auditorium). That’s with the social distancing, and the distance between tables.”

It would require some modifications in structure and prizes, he said, but it could happen.

“I think we can do it. I know a lot of players are itching to get back – it’s been almost two years. Right now we’ll wait and see. We have a committee in the club that is working diligently to see if it’s feasible and if it’s going to work. If it does, we’re hoping it’s in January, probably late January.”

cabbott@postmedia.com