Tillsonburg Legion will be host to Sunday cenotaph service

Tillsonburg Royal Canadian Legion Br. 153 will be host the District B Fall Convention this weekend, Oct. 1-3.

“There should be representatives from 59 branches within District B,” said Dianne Hodges, Zone Commander and Br. 153 president.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, Broadway will be blocked off from Bridge Street to Ridout Street for a parade and cenotaph service between 1-2 p.m.

“It will be our usual Remembrance service, and there will a laying of five to six wreaths representing all levels of the Legion from Ontario Command down.

“The public is welcome to the cenotaph service if they want to come and pay respects. It’s not a closed service.”

During the convention, which includes meetings Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, they cover general Legion business “as far as how the District B Legions (and the five zones within the district) are faring financially, and within the province as far as the Legion is concerned.”

They also discuss things going on in the Legion sports world and what it will look like when the pandemic has ended.

“We have sports programs which go through every level of the Legion.”

Legion members will start arriving in the Tillsonburg area Friday afternoon in time for a meet and greet at the Tillsonburg branch on Durham Street that night.

Tillsonburg Legion was last host to a district convention in April 2016 on a snowy, icy weekend. It might rain next weekend, but it shouldn’t freeze.

“It won’t be -3C this weekend,” Hodges laughed.

