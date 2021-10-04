Twice postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Canadian Legion’s Ontario District B Fall Convention was held in Tillsonburg on the weekend.

“We had a great time, we haven’t been to Tillsonburg in a number of years,” said Diane Condon, District B Commander. “The camaraderie was great. We hadn’t seen each other in so long. It was like a big, warm hug – we were all together again. And it will get better from here on, providing nothing happens that we can’t control. And of course the hospitality here in Tillsonburg has always been good, so we enjoyed ourselves thoroughly.”

Tillsonburg Legion poppy campaign begins Oct. 29

The Royal Canadian Legion District B of Ontario Command is one of nine districts in the province.

“We haven’t been together in over 18 months, and holding (the convention) this weekend, that in itself is a great accomplishment because we have to understand people still have a fear of COVID,” said Condon.

Double vaccination was required, face masking necessary, and social distancing observed.

Although those measures reduced attendance a bit, Condon said representatives from 58 branches did get some business transacted common to conventions. Geographically, the District includes Woodstock to Bramalea (Brampton) and from Acton to Fort Erie.

From last November’s poppy campaign, Condon said, “We raised quite a bit of money, I think something like $147,000. A lot of the branches have sent money in already, but when they come they like to hand you a cheque – and you say ‘thank you.’”

That money goes toward programs like the homeless veterans, service clubs for veterans, the District B hospital fund, support for Sunnybrook and Parkwood, and the Legion bursary program.