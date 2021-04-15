





Share this Story: Tillsonburg is one of the '25 best communities in Canada'

Tillsonburg is one of the '25 best communities in Canada'

Article content Maclean’s magazine has ranked Tillsonburg as one of Canada’s Top 25 communities to live and work remotely in 2021. Using data provided by Environics Analytics, as well as publicly available figures from a variety of sources, the magazine considered a range of categories. Tillsonburg ranked No. 25. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tillsonburg is one of the '25 best communities in Canada' Back to video “They do this annually, it’s like a snapshot in time,” said Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar. “I think it speaks very well for the community and for the region as a whole,” said Molnar. “I think that’s indicative of not just the growth, but the spirit of the community and what attracts people here, and how they reinforce the values of the Town of Tillsonburg.” Other ranked communities in Oxford County included Woodstock (19th) and Ingersoll (52nd). As in past years, the Maclean’s ranking considered housing affordability, population growth, property taxes, crime severity, weather (days above 20C), access to health care, amenities and community engagement.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This year the ‘Best Communities in Canada’ ranking also included a new category which focused on broadband performance using data provided by the Canadian Internet Registry Authority (CIRA). “I think we have been able to identify through our exponential residential growth over the last two, three, four years, is that the investment, both locally and through private sector partners, has ensured that this community, both from an industrial perspective, commercial, and in this particular case residential, is that you can be active in your work from a remote location such as Tillsonburg.” It means people can either begin or continue their livelihoods or their businesses without needing to be in a larger urban centres, he added. INTERNET CONNECTIVITY “We scored very high on internet connectivity,” Cephas Panschow, economic development commissioner, noted in a media release. “CIRA identified download speeds at a midpoint between the best and worst tests performed within each community’s borders since Nov. 1, 2018, then assigned each a rating based on how many people could comfortably work or study at that speed,” said Panschow. “The number of household members able to do remote work or school on a single internet connection in Tillsonburg is 15 compared with nine in the City of Toronto.” Panschow said download speeds are only increasing as fibre-to-the-home broadband is currently being installed throughout Tillsonburg.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Tillsonburg also scored well when it comes to community involvement,” said Molnar. “Again, the data from the Environics survey supports what we locals know anecdotally – that people in Tillsonburg like to be involved and engaged in their community.” “The Maclean’s ranking confirms that we’re on the right track as a municipality,” said Kyle Pratt, chief administrative officer, in the media release. “Being ranked 25th among all communities in Canada is a big accomplishment. Council and staff continue to work hard each and every day to ensure that we’re living up to our brand promise of being connected, enriched and inspired.” Other 2021 ranked centres in the region included London (40th), Brantford (63rd), Kitchener (104th) and Norfolk County (117th). In 2019, Tillsonburg ranked 64th on the Maclean’s list of Canada’s best communities. In 2011, MoneySense ranked Tillsonburg No. 13 in Canada among cities of less than 25,000 people. Comfort Life ranked Tillsonburg 125th in Canada in 2016, but 6th overall in Southwestern Ontario. And in 2017, Business Advice Source ranked Tillsonburg ‘safe, secure and stable, ideal for a quiet, comfortable retirement,’ No. 8 on its list of ‘Best places in Ontario for retirees.’ While Tillsonburg did not score at the top of the list for any Maclean’s category in 2021, it did seem to place around Top 20-30 in most categories. “I think you’ll see that’s historically been the case – Tillsonburg has been well represented in this similar survey in the past,” said Molnar, adding in a media release, “The ranking confirms what Tillsonburg residents have known for years – that Tillsonburg is a great place to call home.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “At the root of this, I think it confirms what community members feel about the community, and that’s not just today or recently, but that’s the entire history of the uniqueness and the character of our community, and it stacks up well in the measurable categories that encompass the survey. But it’s really about people.” The Town of Tillsonburg, Molnar noted, is currently engaged in developing its next Community Strategic Plan. “Even in these difficult times of public engagement,” said Molnar, the Town is doing whatever it can to ensure “the real voice and the real messaging is coming from the community as a whole.” Part of that message is coming from people who have newly moved to the community. “In a large case what you find with new members to the community, they have other options. A lot of the reasons they are relocating are identified in this Maclean’s material, but listening to them locally on why they have moved here, and then ensuring they are a part of what the future of the community represents, is extremely important, and I hope we are providing that opportunity through the online surveys and some other public outreach that’s available through the Community Strategic Plan. “It’s a community driven initiative. “I can only suggest we are doing our absolute best at a very difficult time to listen, and advance, and that plans need to ultimately remain flexible. It will be the guide book – it needs to be a very active and responsive guide book that is not ‘put on a shelf.’ I think we were able to understand that a lot of the demands put on this particular process is because of the advancement of a number of priorities that were accomplished in relatively short order subsequent to the last review in 2015.” More information on the Maclean’s Best Communities ranking is available at https://www.macleans.ca/news/canada/canadas-best-communities-2021-top-25/.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Tillsonburg