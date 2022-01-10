In an effort to keep patients, staff, physicians and communities safe, Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital and Ingeroll’s Alexandra Hospital have taken further measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The hospitals have announced the suspension of all elective and non-essential services at both hospitals including surgeries, out-patient and ambulatory clinics.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Tillsonburg hospital suspends non-essential programs, services Back to video

Effective Jan. 10, and until further notice, both have suspended all non-essential hospital-based services and programs.

“Patients affected by this change are being contacted,” said Cheryl Pfaff, Chief Nursing Executive in a media release.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and appreciate the impact this is having. If patients are uncertain if their appointment is cancelled we ask that you contact the hospital,” said Pfaff.

The hospitals are responding to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation.

“The measures we are announcing today (Jan. 6) were directed by the Minister of Health and Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and are intended to protect healthcare providers, patients and the public, and most importantly, to manage what we expect may be tremendous demand on the system from spread of the virus.

“We are suspending the outlined services out of an abundance of caution, and we all look forward to getting back to normal as the pandemic subsides,” Pfaff added.

“The Omicron variant is unlike anything we have seen before during this pandemic and we must respond quickly,” said Mike Bastow, Interim President and CEO of the two hospitals in the media release.

“We recognize the impact this decision may have on our patients and community. We thank everyone for their understanding and patience as we work through this rapidly changing situation. Our number one priority is the safety of our patients, staff and physicians as well as the health of our communities. We appreciate everyone working together as we strive to flatten the curve.”

The hospitals will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and adapt as necessary to provide a safe environment.