Tillsonburg hospital is recruiting board members

Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital is recruiting board members.

Board members have a unique opportunity to help shape health care in the community. Board responsibilities include oversight and accountability for mission, vision and values; strategic planning; financial stewardship; quality and performance monitoring; and stakeholder communication.

TDMH is encouraging applicants, who live or have a business in the Tillsonburg area, with a broad range of backgrounds and skills. Successful applicants should be prepared to attend one to two meetings per month.

Completed application forms, which can be found on the hospital website (www.tillsonburg.on.ca), and resume can be sent to Ruby Withington, Chair of the Board of Directors, in care of Loralee Heemskerk (loralee.heemskerk@tdmh.on.ca).

For more information contact Heemskerk at 519-842-3611 (ext. 5303).

The deadline for applications is Monday, March 8, 4:30 p.m.