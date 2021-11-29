Tillsonburg hospital implements mandatory visitor vaccination policy

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital and Ingersoll’s Alexandra Hospital have put measures in place to protect patients seeking care at the hospitals, staff and visitors.

Article content

To help ensure the safest possible environment for patients, TDMH and AHI recently implemented mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for visitors, effective Monday, Nov. 30 at 11 am., in addition to mandates already in place for hospital staff. This new policy does not impact patients coming to the hospital seeking treatment or tests.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all individuals seeking to visit a patient at TDMH and AHI.

“Vaccines are safe and effective, and are our best defense against the COVID-19 virus,” said TDMH/AHI in a media release. “Because of the proven effectiveness of the vaccine against the virus and its variants, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.”

The TDMH website (tillsonburghospital.on.ca) has a visitor guideline section under ‘Visiting Someone in Hospital.’ It lists what a visitor/designated care partner should expect, your responsibilities as a visitor, and ‘things to remember.’