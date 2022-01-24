Tillsonburg hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared Jan. 19 at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital (TDMH) on the 2 South in-patient unit.

Less less than five patients were involved in the outbreak, testing positive for Covid.

Working closely with Southwestern Public Health, the hospital implemented enhanced precautions and measures to limit the outbreak and help keep patients, staff, physicians, and the community safe.

Additional measures included surveillance COVID testing of all inpatients; symptom monitoring of all staff working on the impacted area; continued postponement of all non-urgent and procedures; and additional visitor restrictions on the affected unit.

The hospital’s emergency department remains open – do not delay seeking care for any urgent or emergent needs.

“We want to reassure the public that our precautions, practices, and protocols to address COVID-19 within the hospital continue to be followed carefully,” said the hospital’s interim president and CEO, Mike Bastow.

“Our goal is to curb transmission within the hospital as well as protecting the health and safety of our community.”

Only necessary visitors for compassionate grounds are permitted on the 2S inpatient unit at this time. Current visiting restrictions remain in effect for all other units in the hospital.

The Tillsonburg hospital states the community can help to ensure the health and safety of all individuals at the hospital – and within the community – by continuing to follow public health guidelines, including staying at home as much as possible, frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, physical distancing, and not socializing with anyone outside your immediate household.